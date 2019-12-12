Society

Burbank police take children on holiday shopping spree at Target

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Christmas came early Wednesday night at a Target store in Burbank for a group of children.

Burbank police officers took 30 children from the Boys & Girls Club on a shopping spree.

They each got $100 to spend.

The annual "Heroes and Helpers - Shop with a Cop" event offers disadvantaged children the chance to pick out holiday gifts for themselves and their families.
