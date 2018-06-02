SOCIETY

CA 101 art exhibition opens in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The CA 101 art exhibition has opened in Redondo Beach. This year's even features artists from around the globe, including 24 from Redondo Beach.


This is the seventh year for the art show.

The location changes every year. This year, it's in an abandoned Gold's Gym.

Artists from eight countries, as well as five states and 44 California cities are represented. More than 30 artists from around the world are taking part in the photography gallery.

CA 101 runs through Sunday, June 10. The exhibition hours are Saturday, June 2, through Thursday, June 7, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, June 8, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 9, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, June 10, noon to 6 p.m.
