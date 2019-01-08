SOCIETY

California could be 1st state to discourage use of paper receipts

EMBED </>More Videos

California would become the first state to require businesses to offer electronic receipts unless customers ask for paper copies under newly proposed legislation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California would become the first state to require businesses to offer electronic receipts unless customers ask for paper copies under newly proposed legislation.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco said Tuesday that many businesses and consumers already are moving toward e-receipts.

He says a law still is needed because many consumers don't realize most paper receipts are coated with chemicals prohibited in baby bottles. He says customers often don't know that receipts can't be recycled and can contaminate other recycled paper because of the chemicals.

His bill, AB161, would take effect in 2022. It comes days after a new California law required dine-in restaurants to provide drinking straws only at customers' request.

The California Retailers Association says it's unclear whether a mandate would harm small and medium-size stores.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyenvironmentpoliticslawsu.s. & worldshoppingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
Plans for new women's jail in Lancaster may not move forward
More Society
Top Stories
President Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Jury to decide if Mongols must forfeit logo
Mother of murder victim Joseph McStay testifies in trial
Newsom calls for boost in fight against wildfires
Residents, business owners protest large rent increases in Inglewood
Chicago attorney asks for possible victims to come forward to open R. Kelly investigation
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
Show More
LAUSD teachers strike still set for Thursday
Monarch butterfly population dwindling in California
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Nonprofit helps amputees with prosthetics for sports
USC's Kliff Kingsbury expected to coach Arizona Cardinals
More News