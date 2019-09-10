CA expected to earmark $10M for homeless services in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Palm Springs is expected to receive $10 million in state funds to battle the homelessness crisis.Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill this week.The city plans to use the funds for shelters, behavioral health assistance, employment opportunities and other services.City officials say state funding for homelessness often overlooks small communities like Palm Springs, where homelessness might not be as severe as urban areas.