California food stamp program, CalFresh, expanding to include 200,000 elderly, disabled people

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California's food stamps program is expanding to include 200,000 more people.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced the expansion of CalFresh on Friday.

Under the expansion, 200,000 elderly and disabled people would be eligible for food stamps.

The Calfresh program issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy most foods at markets and grocery stores.


Solis is also encouraging everyone who qualifies to take advantage of the program.

"Especially at this point when there's so much fear, especially in the immigrant community, not just Latino, but Asian and others, that are fearful for applying for any social benefit. We know that it's not right. We know that we can't stand by and let people starve," Solis said.

It is free to sign up and get registered. Reps who speak multiple languages are standing by to help answer phones. L.A.'s Department of Public Social Services provides services to about one-third of L.A. County residents.
