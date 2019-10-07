California has launched its first statewide mental health line, which is toll-free and will be staffed daily.
The California Peer-Run Warm Line offers non-emergency emotional support and referrals to anyone in the state needing mental health help.
It's made possible due to a state budget allocation of $10.8 million over three years.
The line is toll-free, and it will be staffed daily for most of the day. The number is 1-855-845-7415. You can use it via telephone or instant messaging.
Mondays to Fridays: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sundays: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The debut of the California Peer-Run Warm Line coincides with Tuesday's World Mental Health Day. The theme this year is suicide prevention.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
California launches 1st statewide mental health line which will be toll-free, staffed daily
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News