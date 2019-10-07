California launches 1st statewide mental health line which will be toll-free, staffed daily

California has launched its first statewide mental health line, which is toll-free and will be staffed daily.The California Peer-Run Warm Line offers non-emergency emotional support and referrals to anyone in the state needing mental health help.It's made possible due to a state budget allocation of $10.8 million over three years.The line is toll-free, and it will be staffed daily for most of the day. The number is. You can use it via telephone or instant messaging.: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.The debut of the California Peer-Run Warm Line coincides with Tuesday's World Mental Health Day. The theme this year is suicide prevention.