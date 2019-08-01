Society

Eyewitness This: CA limits full-contact practices for youth football teams to reduce brain injuries

A new California law will soon change the way youth football teams are allowed to practice in an attempt to reduce brain injuries.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation Wednesday limiting full-contact practices for youth teams to 30 minutes per day, twice a week. It will also ban full-contact practices for teams during the offseason, and require a medical professional to be present for all games. The law is aimed at preventing a degenerative brain disease known as CTE.

