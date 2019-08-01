Eyewitness This: CA limits full-contact practices for youth football teams to reduce brain injuries

A new California law will soon change the way youth football teams are allowed to practice in an attempt to reduce brain injuries.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation Wednesday limiting full-contact practices for youth teams to 30 minutes per day, twice a week. It will also ban full-contact practices for teams during the offseason, and require a medical professional to be present for all games. The law is aimed at preventing a degenerative brain disease known as CTE.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.