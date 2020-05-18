Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Aid: California offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

In what's called the first-of-its-kind relief fund, California on Monday will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants.
The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.

The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.

RELATED: As revenues plummet, Gov. Newsom proposes cutting $6.1 billion from California's budget

The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1,000 per household.

People can apply through June 30.

For more Information on how to apply, visit California's department of social services website.
