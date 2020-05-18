Coronavirus Aid: California offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

In what's called the first-of-its-kind relief fund, California on Monday will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants.
The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.
The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.
The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1,000 per household.
People can apply through June 30.
For more Information on how to apply, visit California's department of social services website.
