Coronavirus California

California rent relief proposal would give tenants until 2034 to make late payments

A new Democratic rent relief plan could give Californians 10 years to make up payments.
A new Democratic rent relief plan could give Californians 10 years to make up payments.

The proposal is taking shape in the state Senate and is backed by Senate Majority leader Bob Hertzberg of Van Nuys.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Middle-income renters may see crisis once eviction moratorium is lifted

If the proposal passes, it would give relief to renters who lost their jobs or had their wages cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renters would be allowed 10 years starting in 2024 to pay back unpaid rent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniarental propertycoronavirus helpcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19renters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID: California issues statewide order on masks
Live updates: COVID-19 briefings from public officials
COVID: Cedars-Sinai researchers testing new anti-viral medication
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID: California issues statewide order on masks
Some SoCal leaders hail Supreme Court's ruling upholding DACA
Half-brother of Robert Fuller killed in shooting with deputies in Rosamond, attorney says
Bear attacks 19-year-old SoCal woman taking nap in backyard
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Black market cure for cats is saving thousands of pets' lives
COVID: Cedars-Sinai researchers testing new anti-viral medication
Show More
Facebook removes Trump ads for using hate group symbol
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
Nursing home visits in LA County allowed to resume with restrictions
Attorney: Woman seeks $10M after being hit by rubber bullet
Suspects sought in series of sexual assaults in West LA
More TOP STORIES News