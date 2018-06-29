SOCIETY

CA to vote on ending daylight saving time in November

EMBED

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill that will let Californian voters decide in November whether or not to continue daylight saving time. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill on Thursday that will let Californian voters decide in November whether or not to continue daylight saving time.

The bill puts the issue on the November ballot, and if approved, Californians would do away with the tradition of moving clocks one hour ahead in March and one hour back in November.

Congress would still have to give its approval if voters decide to end daylight saving time.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii do not switch their clocks.
