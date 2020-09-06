Cal ISO lifts Stage 2 Emergency, no power outages planned Sunday night

Earlier, the agency warned Californians to prepare for power outages unless residents can conserve electricity amid the dangerous heat wave, California's Independent Systems Operator warned Sunday morning.
California's ISO projected "energy shortfalls" because of the record temperatures.
Just before 6 p.m., The CA ISO declared a Stage 2 Emergency, meaning that power outages are expected.
At 8:30, the Stage 2 Emergency Declaration was lifted and the grid operator said no power outages were necessary.
#ISO lifts Stage 2 emergency declaration, thanks to conservation of Californians! No outages were ordered by the grid operators #FlexAlert ends at 9 pm. #ItWorked. Again.— California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020
Alameda's Municipal Power said outages were likely Sunday as the Bay Area braces for a dangerous heat wave likely to bring triple-digits to much of the region.
For Alameda residents, rotating outages are likely to occur every 30 minutes.
The utility company says the first three affected locations would be west of Sherman to 9th Street, east of Sherman to Paru, south to Dayton, parts of Marina Village, areas east of Broadway and north and west areas of Bay Farm.
A statewide Flex Alert is in effect Sunday and Monday to encourage power conservation to avoid outages.
Good morning, California. It's going to be another hot day again. The #ISO urges consumers to #conserveenergy to prevent or limit expected rotating #poweroutages today. Learn more: https://t.co/Bz66D7SzMK— California ISO (@California_ISO) September 6, 2020
In a statement Sunday, California ISO said, "consumers should prepare for the likelihood of rotating outages."
The Flex Alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
"Temperatures during this current heat storm are expected to peak today, pushing demand for energy beyond levels of available supply. There is currently not a sufficient supply of energy to meet the high amounts of demand during the heatwave," the agency said in a statement.
They say power outages are likely between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday if Californians neglect conservation efforts.
The agency reiterated that power conservation last month helped prevent power outages.
To help limit outages, Californians are asked to set their air conditioning to 78 degrees, turn off unnecessary lights, close blinds and drapes and use fans.
Amid the extreme heat, PG&E is also warning of power shutoffs in 17 California counties, including Sonoma and Napa counties.
Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 17 Counties - Customers Who Might Be Affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff Receiving 48-Hour Notifications Tonight https://t.co/AzXAqiY8VI pic.twitter.com/xjskFQQlqc— PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 6, 2020
This warning comes ahead of a forecasted "offshore dry wind event," the utility said Sunday morning.
Affected customers would receive a 48-hour warning Sunday night, PG&E said.
The Public Safety Power Shutoff could occur Monday and Tuesday and could affect about 103,000 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothills, according to PG&E.
Customers can now go to PG&E's website to see the order of rotation of rolling outages. You can check for your rotating block number using the tool here.
Affected customers would also receive notification by text, email and call, beginning late this afternoon.
The threat of power shutoffs comes as the state deals with wildfires in the Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California.
The Creek Fire in Fresno County is estimated at more than 45,000 acres with no containment, as of Sunday morning.
