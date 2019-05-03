California ranked among most 'dangerous' states for online dating

Are you single and looking to swipe or click?
A new study ranks California among the top states where it's most dangerous to date online.
Scientists came up with the rankings, using factors like STD rates, violent crime statistics and sex education data.
Alaska ranks as the most dangerous - followed by Louisiana and Mississippi.
California ranks ninth most dangerous.
The safest states? Vermont, West Virginia and New Hampshire.
