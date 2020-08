EMBED >More News Videos Could you soon get a haircut outside? Some hair salons, barbershops and other beauty industry businesses are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom for permission to do business outside during the pandemic.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- California stylists are demanding their salons reopen. Hairstylists and barbers protested on Monday across from South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.The demonstration is ahead of a larger rally set to take place at the state Capitol on Tuesday. It was organized by a group of stylists and barbers connected over social media.The more than 3,000 members vow to start serving clients indoors in a week.Organizers say there's proof that salons are safe.