California ranked one of the worst places in U.S. to retire, study says

Blacktower Financial Management Group ranked every state in the U.S. based on several factors, including cost of living, crime, and life expectancy.
It says California is the third worst state to retire due to unaffordable housing prices, narrowly coming out ahead of Alaska and Hawaii in the last spots.
When it comes to the best states to retire, Iowa, Minnesota and Vermont made the top three due to low housing costs and low crime rates.