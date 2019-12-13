School friends caught on camera greeting each other with adorable dance in California

SALINAS, Calif. -- Two elementary school friends were caught on camera greeting each other with an adorable dance.On Dec. 9, Carlos Rosales Barajas captured the two youngsters' distinctive greeting while picking up his little brother from school in Salinas, California.The two little boys can be seen delightedly boogying as they get closer to each other and they are completely in sync.Barajas says that pair "always do this after they're off school."