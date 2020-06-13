California to allow nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors to reopen starting next Friday

Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance.
Those services can open June 19 with county approval under the guidance released Friday. But studios and salons won't look the same. Workers and customers must wear face masks and stringent cleaning practices are required for shared reusable items like tweezers.
There will also be limits on available services.
The guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated, with one industry group suing the state to allow them to reopen. Only counties where health officials allow it will be able to resume the services.
