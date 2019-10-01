Society

Eyewitness This: California's Real ID deadline is exactly 1 year away

The clock is ticking for millions of people in California who still need to get a federally mandated Real ID card.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, you will need the special card to board planes or enter other federal facilities without a passport.

A new survey says nearly 40% of Americans don't have a Real ID or any of the other forms of identification required at airport security checkpoints.

