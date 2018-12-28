SOCIETY

Cancer victim makes dream trip to decorate Rose Parade floats

Wendy Clements worked side by side with her husband Tim, decorating a float for the Rose Parade. (KABC)

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Wendy Clements worked side by side with her husband Tim, decorating a float for the Rose Parade.

Wendy said it fulfills a dream she had for a long time.


"Ever since I was a little kid and always watched the Rose Parade, (I've) wanted to come out here and help build these floats," she said.

In 2016, Wendy was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer and given only months to live. Tim urged her to fight.

"She wants to live and she doesn't want to die and I keep telling her live," he said.


Tim drove more than 2,500 miles from North Carolina to Irwindale to decorate floats and enjoy the Rose Parade.

Wendy has a message for others battling cancer.

"You've got to live it one day at a time. Live your dreams," she said.
