Career readiness nonprofit Working Wardrobes celebrates comeback after destructive fire

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Career readiness nonprofit Working Wardrobes is celebrating its comeback after a fire destroyed its Irvine headquarters in February . The nonprofit can get back to its mission of helping others rebuild their lives.The organization held a grand opening of its new center in Santa Ana on Wednesday.Jerri Rosen founded the non profit 30 years ago with hopes of rebuilding the careers of veterans, former inmates, abuse victims and the homeless. Now in the middle of a pandemic and on the heels of a layoff announcement at Disney Parks , she knows they're needed more than ever.The career success center offers everything from career assessment to job coaching to job search and placement - needs that are growing by the day.