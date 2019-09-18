Carson City Council strikes down resolution seeking to effectively ban gun sales, limit gun possession

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Carson City Council voted against a resolution to effectively ban gun sales and severely limit gun possession within the city limits on Tuesday.
Carson Mayor Albert Robles told Eyewitness News he would propose a resolution for a near outright ban to limit gun sales and gun possession using the city's land use powers.
Robles proposed that gun sales and gun possession would not be allowed within a one-mile radius of a school, park, church, or day care, making it impossible for anyone to be in the city limits with a gun.
The only exception would be having a gun inside one's home.
The plan for the near outright ban on guns and gun restrictions went before the Carson City Council and did not pass.
There were questions over the resolution's legality, with Loyola Law Professor Jessica Levinson saying it would not likely hold up in court.
"This strikes me as a resolution that is just too broad," Levinson told Eyewitness News. "Even if you want to use land use, you still have to contend with the fact that the Second Amendment is an individual right. The right to bear arms is something that the Supreme Court has said every individual has."
Robles said he was not sure if he would attempt to pass another similar resolution again.
