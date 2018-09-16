SOCIETY

Carson golf course gets replacement plan

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
The County of Los Angeles has big plans for the Victoria Golf Course in Carson. The county released plans to replace the 51-year-old course.


In its place will be an 87-acre recreation facility, The Creek at Dominguez Hills. It's being billed as a "state-of-the-art community recreational center."

According to a county report, it will have a new driving range and putting green for golfers, as well as indoor skydiving, restaurants, a specialty grocery store and jogging trails.

There will also be a multi-use sports complex that could accommodate 16 basketball or volleyball courts, and a pair of synthetic turf fields for baseball or softball. Plans also call for a 6.6-acre community park with an amphitheater and room for a farmers market or similar activities.

County officials say the golf course is currently underperforming compared to other county courses. The course was built in the 1960s atop the BKK Carson Landfill and suffers from methane gas emissions and land movement.

Critics of the new plans say the course would be more profitable if the facility was better maintained. The Creek at Dominguez Hills is expected to be completed by 2020.
