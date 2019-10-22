California's Vietnam veterans memorial made history as first woman was honored

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Vietnam Veterans Memorial made history as the first woman was honored.A special ceremony was held in Sacramento Sunday to add 20 new names.Among them was Los Angeles native Adrienne Lee Schamp who served in the army in Vietnam.She died in L.A. in 2001 from a heart ailment attributed to Agent Orange.Schamp became eligible under a 2013 law allowing veterans who survived the war but later died from illnesses or injuries directly related to their service.