Society

California's Vietnam veterans memorial made history as first woman was honored

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Vietnam Veterans Memorial made history as the first woman was honored.

A special ceremony was held in Sacramento Sunday to add 20 new names.

Among them was Los Angeles native Adrienne Lee Schamp who served in the army in Vietnam.

She died in L.A. in 2001 from a heart ailment attributed to Agent Orange.

Schamp became eligible under a 2013 law allowing veterans who survived the war but later died from illnesses or injuries directly related to their service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvietnam warveteranmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire damages 6 homes in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino
Palisades fire threatening hillside homes
PHOTOS: Pacific Palisades brush fire threatens hillside homes
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Whittier mother fighting to find Air Force son a bone marrow donor
Christmas tree arrives at The Grove shopping center
2nd Sesame Place park opening in San Diego
Show More
Ransomware attack cripples San Bernardino School District's computer system
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
SoCal woman linked to synthetic marijuana poisonings
LA County reports first flu death of the season
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
More TOP STORIES News