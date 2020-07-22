community

Catch Localish LA - AIDS Walk Edition Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7

Funds raised are a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health as well as other HIV/AIDS health and support organization beneficiaries.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, APLA Health is mounting its first-ever online only, digital AIDS Walk Los Angeles.

ABC7 is a Grand Sponsor of the event, and will broadcast a special presentation of "Localish LA" focused on AIDS Walk L.A., Saturday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7, abc7.com/live and the ABC7 Los Angeles app.

Since 1985, hundreds of thousands of walkers and supporters have raised nearly $90 million in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County.

This year, sponsors, individuals and teams are encouraged to "Get With the Programs." Digital participants will choose their "walk" from APLA Health's three primary service categories - Care, Support, and Education.

Through their fundraising efforts, participants will see firsthand how they support the vital work of APLA Health. They will receive and distribute content directly tied to their "walk," and will be able to inspire their network to learn more about the program they are most passionate about.

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the pioneer fundraising walk against HIV. It raises vital funds and builds support and awareness of the continuing need to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Individuals and teams can register at aidswalkla.org. The campaign runs through September 13.
