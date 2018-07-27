SOCIETY

Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Caught on Camera: Kids return lost wallet. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

AURORA, Colo. --
Usually when you see surveillance video from a doorbell camera, it's for all the wrong reasons - but not this time.

Children in Aurora, Colorado, are becoming a social media sensation for what they were caught doing.

Thirteen-year-old Haylie Wenke and her 6-year-old brother, Reagan, and a friend found a wallet in a driveway while they were riding their bikes.

It had $700 inside.

No one was around, but the kids did the right thing anyway and returned the wallet.

"We found your wallet outside of your car and we just thought we would give it back to you. I'm going to put it over here so no one takes the money," Haylie says in the video.

The homeowner posted the video so he could track down the children. He said he was able to get in touch with Haylie's mother to thank them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on camerachildrengood samaritanacts of kindnessColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Ed Asner launches Camp Ed, an arts camp for those with special needs
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Twitter post makes CA shop owner's forgotten anniversary into day he will never forget
More Society
Top Stories
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Carr Fire near Redding: Firefighter, bulldozer operator killed
Off-duty sheriff's deputy stabbed in East LA
Studio City nail salon wedding ring theft suspect arrested
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
VIDEO: Fight erupts at Donald Trump star on Walk of Fame
Show More
Ed Asner launches Camp Ed, an arts camp for those with special needs
Twitter post makes CA shop owner's forgotten anniversary into day he will never forget
Passenger killed in South Gate road rage shooting
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
More News