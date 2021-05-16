face mask

CDC recommends students keep masks on at school for the remainder of the year

By Keith Browning
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors - most of the time

The CDC is recommending that school districts across the country continue mask protocols at least through the end of this school year.

This comes days after the agency announced that fully vaccinated Americans can return to nearly normal mask-free lives with few exceptions.

The CDC said they recommend schools keep students in masks for two main reasons.

First, students will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine at all, and children between 12 and 15 were just authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine late last week.

Second, the CDC said school districts need time to make policy adjustments for students and staff while at the same time ensuring the safety of unvaccinated people.

The CDC said it plans on updating guidance for schools within the coming weeks. That new guidance will help school districts prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.

Houston ISD released this statement last week, stating it would keep mask protocols in place through the end of this school year.

"The Houston Independent School District is aware of the CDC's announcement today, which relaxes mask recommendations for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The district will keep its current policy in place requiring the use of masks in our facilities and campuses. Our Communicable Disease Plan committee meets regularly and will review the new guidance to make operational recommendations. The health and safety of all of our students and staff is paramount. HISD will continue to monitor conditions and update COVID-19 protocols as needed."

Video above is from previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial distancingchildren's healthface maskchildrenschooltexas faces of covid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
Starbucks to drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers on Monday
What the new CDC mask guidance means for dining out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighters battle 1,325-acre Palisades Fire
3 Kroger grocery stores in LA permanently closing over 'hero pay'
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Husband allegedly tried to attack wife with knives at OC sports complex
Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
Video shows deputies repeatedly tase inmate in cell before death
Show More
French bulldog puppy found after armed robbery in Culver City
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
2 survive small plane crash in Lake Arrowhead
Albert Pujols in agreement with Dodgers on major league deal
Missing Texas tiger found safe
More TOP STORIES News