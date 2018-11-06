SOCIETY

Beloved Cedars-Sinai volunteer, who survived Holocaust, celebrates 100th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Holocaust survivor Charles Selarz celebrated his 100th birthday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - not as a patient, but as a volunteer.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Charles Selarz survived the Holocaust, during which he was imprisoned in three concentration camps. Now, 70 years later, he celebrated his 100th birthday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - not as a patient but as a volunteer.

The grandfather of six and great-grandfather of three was asked why he volunteers to do administrative tasks every Monday. His answer is quite simple: "Because I like to help."

"My wife, she was a volunteer, she was a survivor too, but cancer took her away," Selarz said.

After his wife passed away 24 years ago, his children suggested he volunteer at Cedars-Sinai, and it's what he's been doing ever since.

"I have to good children. They understand me. The grandchildren are perfect, perfect. This keeps me alive too," Selarz said.

Not only is he a favorite at the medical center, but he's apparently great at getting things done.

"He's all about productivity. He wants to make sure when he gets here that there's work on the table in front of him for him to start immediately and if there isn't, somebody's going to hear about it," said M. Casey McGuire, the hospital's director of volunteer Services.

When asked by his son what it feels like to be 100, Selarz said, "Like a youngster!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholocausthospitalvolunteerismbirthdayLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Iowa grandmother claims $343.9 million Powerball jackpot
7-day planner
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
More Society
Top Stories
Sporadic problems reported at polling places in LA County
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides
OC congressional races could determine control of House
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Election 2018: California candidates make their final pitches
Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at Ontario AMC Theatres
LAUSD superintendent has plans to decentralize district, report says
Show More
Homeless man tries to steal bus full of children on field trip
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed fire captain
Elections 2018: Where and when to vote
Search underway for missing 12-year-old East LA boy
Diamond Bar man arrested after parents die in house fire
More News