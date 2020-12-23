Society

ABC7 Salutes: Celebrities help Gary Sinise Foundation re-imagine annual 'Snowball Express' event for Gold Star Families

The Gary Sinise Foundation tapped into a few of its famous friends to keep the annual "Snowball Express" event for Gold Star families going.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the past few years, the Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express has served the children of fallen military heroes. Normally, there would be smiles and laughter, with Gold Star families being treated like celebrities with a few days at Disneyland. The coronavirus put the brakes on the travel this year, but not the celebrity treatment.

Stars from across the entertainment world shared personal messages this year in a virtual event.

"I just wanted to wish you a great Snowball Express," said Keanu Reeves.

"I hope everyone has a great day; Disneyland will be there in the future," said Tom Hanks.

While it's not a trip to Disneyland, it did the job and brightened many days.

And the Snowball Express is now trying to make sure that support is year round, not just during the holidays.

"Our role is to let them know they are not forgotten, that we are there for them, around the clock," said General Robin Rand, Snowball Express.

The coronavirus may keep Gold Star families at home, but it won't stop the Snowball Express from helping them connect, share and remember those they have lost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityentertainmentveteransmilitaryabc7 salutes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID patient charged with murder in beating of fellow patient in Lancaster
Northeast San Fernando Valley seeing alarming rise of COVID cases
Here's what the Kirk Cameron event looked like from the ground
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Biden introduces CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Why isn't CA using the USNS Mercy to help overwhelmed hospitals?
LA County Sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19
Show More
"Disease X" may become the next deadly virus
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl's store in Whittier, police say
KFC launches game console with built-in "chicken chamber"
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
More TOP STORIES News