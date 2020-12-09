Gary Sinise's Snowball Express helps support children of fallen military heroes

The Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express put together a virtual event for over 2,400 family members of fallen military heroes.
The actor hosted the show with help from Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie and other celebrities.
Viewers heard from Gold Star families about their fallen heroes and saw a 3-D virtual remembrance garden.
The Snowball Express typically ends with a trip to Walt Disney World, but made changes this year to keep everyone safe.
For more on the foundation's virtual event, watch the video above.
