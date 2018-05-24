SOCIETY

LA, Irvine among U.S. cities with biggest population growth, census finds

Los Angeles and Irvine are among the top 15 cities that added the most people in a 12-month period, the Census Bureau says. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles and Irvine among the most popular places in the United States to live.

The two cities made the top 15 list of cities that added the most residents over a period of a year that ended in July.

The information comes from a new Census Bureau report.

According to their data, LA added more than 18,000 people, while Irvine added a bit over 11,000 new residents thanks to a homebuilding surge.

The number one spot on the list went to San Antonio, Texas -- which is up more than 24,000 residents.
