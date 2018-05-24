Los Angeles and Irvine among the most popular places in the United States to live.The two cities made the top 15 list of cities that added the most residents over a period of a year that ended in July.The information comes from a new Census Bureau report.According to their data, LA added more than 18,000 people, while Irvine added a bit over 11,000 new residents thanks to a homebuilding surge.The number one spot on the list went to San Antonio, Texas -- which is up more than 24,000 residents.