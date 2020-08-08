Central CA day care provides face shields for kids

SALINAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A central California day care is going the extra mile to keep kids safe during the pandemic.Kathy Allen's Family Daycare is implementing new safety protocols, including giving children face shields. Other safety measures include newly installed sanitizing dispensers and daily temperature checks.The kid's cubbies are also separated, and eating areas are spaced out.To normalize the shields, the kids personalized them with stickers and art.