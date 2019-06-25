cool kids

Cool Kid Justine Wu on mission to bring clean, drinkable water to world

By
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- She's a teen on a mission. High school student Justine Wu has even taken her cause - efforts to end the global water crisis - to the United Nations.

She told the audience there, "It is our job to educate our peers to give them a deeper understanding of these issues."

Justine takes the topic very seriously. .

"Day to day", she said, "I think we take for granted the clean water we have."

The 17-year-old's passion to help ignited after learning about The Thirst Project, in which students have helped raise $10 million to bring clean water to more than 400,000 people around the world.

Justine said, "For it to be their first time to touch clean water, seeing the smiles on their faces, that was mind blowing to me. I think that pushed me to be like, we really need to do something about it."

She's also teaming up with her principal at Whitney High School in Cerritos to hold numerous fundraisers and awareness campaigns to educate her fellow students about the need for clean water..

"She has been such a positive impact on our campus, but not only to Whitney, but to our community," said John Briquelet, Whitney High School's principal.

It's all just part of why Justin is ABC7's Cool Kid. An hour, she says helps spread the word about helping others.

"I believe that every kid has the ability to make a difference in the world. And I want to share my story -- big or small you can make a difference."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycerritoslos angeles countyenvironmentunited nationswaterwater conservationcool kidsstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOL KIDS
O.C. teen helps students in need of clothes, toiletries, other necessities
Monrovia Eagle Scout making impression on his school, community
Teen takes Wiltern stage thanks to House of Blues foundation
Teen actress has passion for helping others, empowering girls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News