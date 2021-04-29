Society

Chadwick Boseman mural: 'Black Panther' now watching over kids at CHLA

EMBED <>More Videos

Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' mural finds home at CHLA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The "Black Panther" is now watching over the kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The "King Chad" mural, which honors late actor Chadwick Boseman, has found a permanent home at CHLA.

It was previously on display at downtown Disney in Anaheim.



Artist Nikkolas Smith unveiled the mural with the help of an 11-year-old cancer patient named Daniel.

Little Daniel is a big fan of "Black Panther" and "Avengers."

The mural was inspired by a visit Boseman paid to pediatric cancer patients in 2018.



MORE | Chadwick Boseman displayed at Downtown Disney
EMBED More News Videos

A tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," is now on display at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyartchildren's hospital los angelescelebrity deathshospitalmural artsblack panther
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 injured after chase ends in violent Inglewood crash
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Long Beach mother of two dies during plastic surgery in Mexico
Everything you need to know about the Newsom recall
Video shows police laughing at violent arrest of 73-year-old woman
Video shows person walking away from OC home as fire erupts in garage
Show More
Riverside County reports just 3 new coronavirus cases
LA County encouraging vaccinations as nursing home COVID rates plummet
Irvine police take armed suspects into custody after car chase, hostage situation
Evacuation orders lifted after Castaic fire burns 650 acres
Man allegedly set Markley Fire to cover up woman's murder
More TOP STORIES News