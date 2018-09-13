SOCIETY

Change in trash collection businesses causes pile-up in Maywood

EMBED </>More Videos

The trash has been piling up on many Maywood streets for days and its because the trash collection companies switched. (KABC)

By
MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The trash has been piling up on many Maywood streets for days, and the old trash collector picked up its bins last week.

The new company, Commercial Waste Services, has given out one of the three bins needed for each resident to some households - but not all.

Rafael Gutierrez rushed out Thursday morning to reach one of two trash trucks making the rounds. Some of Rafael's neighbors have one bin, but he's one of the many without one.

"That was all my trash. It was like about 10 trash bags. We have a baby and we don't have nowhere to put the dirty Pampers at," he said.

In off-camera interviews, one member of the Maywood City Council and one city official said they're just as frustrated as the residents.

They've been getting assurances from Commercial Waste Services that they're working on taking care of the residential and commercial customers who don't have bins or large containers for their trash, officials said.

The residents who spoke with Eyewitness News said it's been a week since the trash has been picked up. They said they've been instructed to leave their trash on the curb while they wait for bins.

Hector De La Cruz said he doesn't have any bins either.

"I call last week on a Friday, they told me they'll take a can to my house and never did. I call all this week and never," he said.

One Commercial Waste Services employee said they're trying to catch up with all of the demands since getting the new contract. The hope is to have all of the bins distributed by Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinesstrashdumpingMaywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Colton community rallies around bullied student with autism
7-day planner
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Powerball: Long Beach gas station sells lottery ticket worth $1.6 million
More Society
Top Stories
Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
Eric McCormack of 'Will & Grace' gets Hollywood star
CSUN student in court on rape charges
Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child molestation
$10K reward offered to find missing Palmdale man
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
Show More
Colton community rallies around bullied student with autism
911 call released from day Mac Miller found dead
BODYCAM VIDEO: Shots fired near LAPD officers in South LA
USC hosts open forum amid search for next president
VIDEO: Suspect shoots at 7-Eleven clerk with pellet gun
More News