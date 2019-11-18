Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations

ATLANTA -- Fast food chain Chick-fil-A will no longer fund two organizations that have historically been against same-sex marriage, according to ABC News.
The Georgia-based chain has been under fire from the LGBTQ community for reportedly donating money to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Chick-fil-A told ABC News it will refocus its donations to groups centered on "hunger, homelessness and education" in the new year.
"Beginning in 2020 the Chick-fil-A Foundation will introduce a more focused giving approach, donating to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education," Chick-fil-A said in a statement Monday.
"We have also proactively disclosed our 2018 tax filing and a preview of 2019 gifts to date on chick-fil-afoundation.org," the statement added. "The intent of charitable giving from the Chick-fil-A Foundation is to nourish the potential in every child."
Tim Tassopoulos, the president and COO of Chick-fil-A, added that "no organization will be excluded from future consideration -- faith-based or non-faith-based."
The chain currently boasts more than 2,400 restaurants across the country.
Its stance on LGBTQ rights has been the subject of boycotts, anti-boycotts and more for years, since CEO Dan Cathy first drew condemnation from activists in 2012 when he said he supported "the biblical definition of the family unit" -- marriage only between a man and woman.
