Children of military families receive one-of-a-kind playhouses

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
An army of green shirts filled the Home Depot parking lot in Compton.


Their mission? To build seven custom playhouses for the children of military families. More than 60 Home Depot employees worked on their day off to build the one-of-a-kind playhouses. Home Depot teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Greater L.A. for the project. It's part of Home Depot's 8th annual Celebration of Service campaign. Volunteers also assembled "wellness kits" for homeless veterans in Los Angeles County. More than 35,000 Home Depot employees have served in the military. Since 2011, Home Depot has donated more than $250 million to helping veterans.
