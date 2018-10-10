SOCIETY

Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns

Some towns ban teen trick-or-treating for kids over a certain age. (Shutterstock file image)

Let's start with a big question: How old is too old to trick or treat?

Well, some cities not only suggest an age, they will send kids over the "legal" limit to jail for dressing up and going door-to-door looking for candy.

Let's start in Chesapeake, Virginia, where anyone over the age of 13 who is caught trick-or-treating can be sent to jail for up to six months and fined.

In Newport News, Virginia, kids can trick or treat until seventh grade or until they turn 12. After that, it's a misdemeanor.

Several North Carolina cities have similar legal restrictions for 12 or 13 year olds, as well as 9 p.m. curfews for all.

In parts of South Jersey, the curfew is 7 p.m., with kids in Upper Deerfield Township also being told 12 is the official cutoff.
