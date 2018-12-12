SOCIETY

Children visit the North Pole at LAX

EMBED </>More Videos

Local kids were treated to a North Pole experience at LAX, with a visit from Santa Claus plus local athletes and celebrities.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With Christmas less than two weeks away, children from across Los Angeles were treated to a wonderful holiday adventure - a trip to the North Pole.

Delta Airlines and Los Angeles World Airports hosted the eighth annual Holiday Flight to the North Pole event, where 150 children boarded a chartered plane near LAX and taxied to their destination at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 80, which was transformed into a holiday winter wonderland with a variety of fun activities

The participating kids were from P.S. Arts, McKinley Elementary, Normandie Avenue Elementary and Children's Hospital LA.

"I think it's a huge blessing for many of our students especially because some of them haven't been on a plane before," said Sandra Sklarsh, principal at Normandie Elementary. "And they're around people like the Lakers and the Kings. So I think it's a huge blessing for them."

Not only did the kids get treated to a special Delta flight to the "North Pole," but also got to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus.

"It's so important that kids get to experience something like this where they feel important and special, and that magical feeling that the holidays are supposed to bring. Just seeing the kids come down and their eyes sparkle with excitement because they're in the North Pole, it was so cute, I loved it. And I'm so blessed to be a part of it," said Kylee Russell, an actress at the event.

Another actor, Joshua Rush, was also there. "It's so cool to see the Kings and the Lakers and LA FC come together and it really shows that LA, beyond being a massive city, can really come together as one gigantic community," Rush said.

The children seemed to be having a great time with the flight and the fun activities, but they were also delighted to be given a present to take home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylos angeles international airportchildrenchristmassanta clausLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
Therapy dogs bring joy to cancer patients in Orange
Christmas Woodie Parade lifts spirits in Malibu
More Society
Top Stories
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
Pomona store borrows 'Toys R Us' name
Dog beach in OC threatening rare bird habitat
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
Amtrak workers protest scheduled closure of Riverside call center
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
Show More
How to keep stress low during holiday season
4th person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
More News