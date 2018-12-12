Children visit the North Pole at LAX

With Christmas less than two weeks away, children from across Los Angeles were treated to a wonderful holiday adventure - a trip to the North Pole.Delta Airlines and Los Angeles World Airports hosted the eighth annual Holiday Flight to the North Pole event, where 150 children boarded a chartered plane near LAX and taxied to their destination at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 80, which was transformed into a holiday winter wonderland with a variety of fun activitiesThe participating kids were from P.S. Arts, McKinley Elementary, Normandie Avenue Elementary and Children's Hospital LA."I think it's a huge blessing for many of our students especially because some of them haven't been on a plane before," said Sandra Sklarsh, principal at Normandie Elementary. "And they're around people like the Lakers and the Kings. So I think it's a huge blessing for them."Not only did the kids get treated to a special Delta flight to the "North Pole," but also got to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus."It's so important that kids get to experience something like this where they feel important and special, and that magical feeling that the holidays are supposed to bring. Just seeing the kids come down and their eyes sparkle with excitement because they're in the North Pole, it was so cute, I loved it. And I'm so blessed to be a part of it," said Kylee Russell, an actress at the event.Another actor, Joshua Rush, was also there. "It's so cool to see the Kings and the Lakers and LA FC come together and it really shows that LA, beyond being a massive city, can really come together as one gigantic community," Rush said.The children seemed to be having a great time with the flight and the fun activities, but they were also delighted to be given a present to take home.