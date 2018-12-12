SOCIETY

Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess

EMBED </>More Videos

A storage tank at a German chocolate factory overflowed, sending a gooey stream of liquid chocolate oozing down the street.

By ABC7.com staff
A spill at a chocolate factory in Germany created a scene that looked straight out of "Willy Wonka."

A storage tank at the factory in Westonnen overflowed, sending a stream of liquid chocolate oozing into the street.

As soon as the sweet spill touched the cool concrete, it hardened.

Dozens of firefighters were tasked with cleaning up the mess - which was more difficult than you'd expect.

They used shovels, hot water and even torches to remove all of the chocolate from cracks and holes on the road.
Related Topics:
societyspillschocolateu.s. & worldgermany
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Christmas Woodie Parade lifts spirits in Malibu
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
'Safe Parking' provides support for homeless living in cars
7-day planner
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
More Society
Top Stories
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
4th person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
Show More
New research details how red meat can elevate heart risk
Family of Whittier Blvd hit-and-run victim asks suspect to come forward
Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
LA City Council approves raising speed limits on dozens of streets
More News