CHP takes 'lip sync challenge' to next level

No doubt you've seen the law enforcement "lip sync challenge" videos on social media. Now, the California Highway Patrol has joined in on the fun.The CHP took the challenge to another level with a slick music video including "CHiPs" star Erik Estrada and a medley of songs showing much love to the golden state.The nearly six-minute video was uploaded to CHP's YouTube channel on Friday.Estrada kicks off the video by telling a group of officers, "Listen up, I know you're the best, you're elite, and you're tops in cops but I'm from Hollywood, and this is how we do it. You fix your hair, then we roll."Then, CHP motorcycle officers roll through the streets of L.A. with Tupac's iconic "California Love" bumping in the backdrop. CHP's chipmunk mascot Chipper also appears throughout the video, which features officers dancing to California-themed songs in iconic locations all over the state - from the beaches to the Golden Gate Bridge, and of course, Los Angeles gets a starring role.The glitzy video also includes selections from the following hits: "California Sun" by Ramones; "California Dreamin' by the Mamas & the Papas; "California Sunrise" by Jon Pardi; "California" by Blink 182; "California Girls" by The Beach Boys; "Hotel California" by The Eagles and "California Gurls" by Katy Perry.You can watch the full video here: