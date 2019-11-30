Society

Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year, fueled by millennials

By ABC7.com staff
Christmas tree sellers are expecting huge sales this holiday season, after a surge in 2018.

A study by the National Christmas Tree Association shows a 20% spike in real tree purchases and 12% rise in artificial tree purchases last year.

Experts say the demand is fueled by millennials who are starting their own families.

It's also more common to have multiple trees in one home.

Some analysts believe social media might have something to do with it as people try to get the perfect holiday photo.
