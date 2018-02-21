SOCIETY

Cinemark's new policy bans large bags in theaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Cinemark's new bag policy bans large bags in theaters (KTRK)

Cinemark Theatres will soon implement a new bag policy to enhance safety and security for guests and employees.

Starting Feb. 22, the theater chain will no longer permit bags or packages larger than 12" x 12" x 6", according to its website.

Medical bags and diaper bags will still be allowed.

According to Cinemark, staff will also have the right to inspect all bags and packages as customers enter the theater.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheateru.s. & worldbanmovie theatermovie news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News