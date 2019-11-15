Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: These cities, states will pay Californians thousands of dollars to relocate

There are a lot of things to love about California. But between the cost of living, traffic and homeless crisis, more people are leaving the state than moving here -- according to last year's census estimates.

Some places are even paying people to move. Tulsa, Oklahoma, is offering individuals $10,000 to move there and work remotely for their current employer.

Vermont is offering $5,000 to relocate, if you meet certain criteria. Other places also offering money include Detroit, as well as Alaska, Nebraska and Maine.

