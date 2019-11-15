There are a lot of things to love about California. But between the cost of living, traffic and homeless crisis, more people are leaving the state than moving here -- according to last year's census estimates.
Some places are even paying people to move. Tulsa, Oklahoma, is offering individuals $10,000 to move there and work remotely for their current employer.
Vermont is offering $5,000 to relocate, if you meet certain criteria. Other places also offering money include Detroit, as well as Alaska, Nebraska and Maine.
Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Eyewitness This: These cities, states will pay Californians thousands of dollars to relocate
EYEWITNESS THIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News