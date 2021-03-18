Society

Civil rights, human rights leaders rally against hate in downtown Los Angeles

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid a disturbing recent spike in hate crimes across the U.S., community leaders on Wednesday gathered outside the Los Angeles County Hall of Administration to hold an L.A. vs. Hate rally.

"It's very easy to scapegoat people when people are ignorant and not clear with education and information, and really understanding what a multi-cultural complexity society that we are, and who we are and to respect one another," L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

Activists have been tracking random crimes that have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group Stop AAPI Hate says there have been 3,800 incidents reported in the last year and they feel there are many more that go unreported.

"So many have chosen not to share their story whether to the language barrier cultural stigma embarrassment or disillusionment that nothing will be done for them," said Connie Chung-Joe of the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles.

Wednesday's participants were from diverse racial, religious, and cultural communities. But they say they are one and they need to speak out against every act of hate.

Official who said alleged Atlanta gunman was having 'bad day' appeared to promote racist COVID T-shirt
EMBED More News Videos

Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker came under criticism for saying that the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the Atlanta spa massacres had had a "bad day."


"All of us together will advance democracy in a multi-racial pluralistic credo -- our greatest credo," L.A. civil rights attorney Connie Rice said. Gesturing to the multi-racial group assembled behind her, she said: "This, ladies and gentlemen, is the future of the United States."

Hate crimes can be anonymously reported by calling the 211 hotline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycivil rightshuman rightslos angeles board of supervisorsrally
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces plans to reopen on April 1
Warning issued not to drink 'Real Water' product after link to liver illness
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Oakland boy
Sheriff Villanueva to host session Thursday on Asian American hate crimes
Show More
Biden to discuss COVID-19 vaccination progress in speech today
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in cycling accident
Rare bowl purchased for $35 at yard sale earns nearly $722K at auction
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Why timing of possible recall election could benefit Newsom
More TOP STORIES News