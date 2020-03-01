u.s. & world

Community surprises high school basketball coach with kidney donor match during game

CORYDON, Ind. -- An Indiana community gave a high school basketball coach the surprise of a lifetime during a game -- news of a life-saving kidney match.

Coach Chase Best had no idea the biggest event of Corydon Central High School's senior night game was a halftime event for him.

Best was diagnosed with a kidney disease at age 11. Recently, his condition had worsened, so he'd spent years searching for an organ donor.

While Corydon's school colors are black and gold, students wore green in support of organ donation, WHAS-TV reported. Best had assumed this was a way to raise awareness for "Be The Match," an organization that operates a registry of donors.

Then, during halftime, Best was surprised with the big news: his former baseball coach was a perfect match. The announcement brought the entire gym to their feet and loved ones to tears.

Even with his new lease on life, Coach Chase was still focused on the game.

"Hey, hey, we're winning this game," he told his team during a group hug.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianaorgan donationshigh schoolu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
College recruiter fired after lining students by skin color
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
New case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Northern California
3 hurt in explosion at commercial building in downtown LA
6-year-old boy, father hurt in Baldwin Hills shooting: LAPD
Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Show More
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
SURPRISE! 50 free bikes delivered to Inglewood first grade class
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
More TOP STORIES News