If you applied to Colorado State University, you'll have an option to study cannabis beginning this fall.
State officials approved a bachelor's of science degree program in Cannabis Biology and Chemistry -- one of the first such programs in the country.
As many as 60 students could be enrolled in the major. They will train to work as biochemists and food scientists.
Both medical and recreational cannabis use is legal in Colorado.
Colorado university offering cannabis program this fall
