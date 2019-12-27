Society

Colton police surprise drivers with 7-Eleven gift cards instead of tickets on Christmas

By ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Colton Police Department partnered up with a local 7-Eleven to give back to community members on Christmas night.

Police officers pulled over drivers for minor traffic violations Wednesday night, but instead of getting a ticket, violators were presented with 7-Eleven gift cards!

Officers said they call this partnership, operation "Holiday Giving."

Motorists who were surprised with a gift card said they were thankful for the kind gesture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoltonsan bernardino countyticketschristmas giftholidaygiftschristmaspolice officer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
5 Freeway remains closed after major snowstorm
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Travel between Las Vegas to LA delayed due to 15 Fwy closure
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
OC man, 98, shares passion for music with younger generations
Show More
Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Car-theft suspect leads police on wild chase through LA
Tornado touches down in Ventura, causes minor damage
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
More TOP STORIES News