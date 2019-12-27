Colton police surprise drivers with 7-Eleven gift cards instead of tickets on Christmas

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Colton Police Department partnered up with a local 7-Eleven to give back to community members on Christmas night.Police officers pulled over drivers for minor traffic violations Wednesday night, but instead of getting a ticket, violators were presented with 7-Eleven gift cards!Officers said they call this partnership, operation "Holiday Giving."Motorists who were surprised with a gift card said they were thankful for the kind gesture.