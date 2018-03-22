SOCIETY

Committee looking for names to add to Harvey Milk Park in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The Harvey Milk Equality Plaza Selection Committee is looking for a few good names to be added to the Equality Plaza Memorial Wall located at Harvey Milk Park in Long Beach.


The committee is accepting nominations until March 29. They're asking for the public's help to identify local LGBTQ leaders who inspire and create change.

Those chosen will be honored at a ceremony during the week leading up to Long Beach Pride in May.

Harvey Milk Park is the first park named after the civil rights leader and the first park in Long Beach to be named after an openly-gay person.
