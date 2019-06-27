Society

Community steps in to help McDonald's employee after photo goes viral

FAYETTE COUNTY, Georgia -- Someone tried to shame a McDonald's employee on social media for sleeping on the job - but instead his entire community came together to help.

The employee, 21-year-old Simon Childs, is homeless and was sleeping between shifts.

A woman posted the photo of him sleeping saying it was another reason for her to leave her town in Georgia.

Childs is the father of a newborn son and his mother just passed away.

When the story behind the photo started spreading, the community came together to help him.

"I thought it would be something negative and nobody would care about it," Childs said.

He was shocked when he came back to work and saw piles of donated diapers for his son, supplies and clothes.

Someone even let him borrow their car for job interviews.
