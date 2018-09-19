EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3411520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Healthy Housing Foundation is re-purposing old hotels into rooms for the homeless and also providing services in the lobbies of the buildings to help them out.

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved construction for a temporary bridge housing facility in Hollywood. This project is part of Mayor Eric Garcetti's "A Bridge Home" program to provide emergency housing for the homeless.This facility will be able to house 70 people at a time and offer supportive services for those experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues. It will also have 24/7 security to keep residents safe.The campaign for this facility was led by Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell."I want to thank the community for working with my office to make this happen in the 13th District," O'Farrell said in a press release. "The support from area stakeholders, businesses, and organizations underscores the urgent need for a solution to address the homeless crisis across the city."To keep the facility in check, O'Farrell's office will host a weekly meeting with stakeholders and representatives from the operators who will manage the facility - People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and The Center at Blessed Sacrament.This bridge housing facility is expected to open in January 2019 and will be in operational for approximately three years.