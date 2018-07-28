SOCIETY

Construction begins on Daisy-Myrtle Bicycle Boulevard Project

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Construction has begun on the Daisy-Myrtle Bicycle Boulevard Project.


The 9.5-mile bicycle boulevard has been discussed for more than a decade. The project will connect north Long Beach to downtown and the shoreline.

Bicycle boulevards will be added to Daisy, Magnolia, Pacific, Linden Atlantic and Myrtle avenues, as well as Spring Street and Bixby Road. There will be traffic circles, signals, median islands and new sidewalks.

The idea is to slow down traffic to make it safer for cyclists.

In all, the project will increase safety at 25 intersections by using traffic-calming features.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybicycleconstructionLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Take family walk at Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead, several injured in South LA drive-by shooting
Carr Fire expands to 127 square miles near Redding
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild: More than 13,000 acres burned
Trader Joe's workers nationwide pay tribute to Melyda Corado
More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in San Fernando Valley
Indonesia earthquake: At least 10 dead, 40 hurt in 6.4 quake
Infant's body discovered near 15 Freeway in Corona
Long Beach hit-and-run: Man possibly intentionally hit, killed
Show More
2 young children, great-grandmother killed in Carr Fire
Yosemite National Park to remain closed until Aug. 3
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Upland crash
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
More News