Construction begins on Daisy-Myrtle Bicycle Boulevard Project

Construction has begun on the Daisy-Myrtle Bicycle Boulevard Project.The 9.5-mile bicycle boulevard has been discussed for more than a decade. The project will connect north Long Beach to downtown and the shoreline.Bicycle boulevards will be added to Daisy, Magnolia, Pacific, Linden Atlantic and Myrtle avenues, as well as Spring Street and Bixby Road. There will be traffic circles, signals, median islands and new sidewalks.The idea is to slow down traffic to make it safer for cyclists.In all, the project will increase safety at 25 intersections by using traffic-calming features.